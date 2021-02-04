Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.66 Per Share

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.655 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Cheniere Energy Partners has raised its dividend by 49.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Cheniere Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 111.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.5%.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $41.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 174.29% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc purchased 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Robert Ball sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $224,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,450 shares in the company, valued at $230,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

CQP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.41.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.