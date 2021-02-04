Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.91.

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

In related news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $359,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,449,667.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.45. 848,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,227. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

