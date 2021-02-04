Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $120.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.84.

Several analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.57.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

