Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues Earnings Results

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $120.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $139.26.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.57.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

