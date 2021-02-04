Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $120.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.90.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

