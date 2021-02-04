ChartEx Hits Market Capitalization of $392,343.74 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. ChartEx has a total market cap of $392,343.74 and approximately $71,476.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ChartEx has traded 37.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00053734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00144839 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 150.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00107831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00063557 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00240755 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00040338 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

ChartEx Coin Trading

ChartEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.