Charter Communications, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $4.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Charter Communications in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan expects that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q2 2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $26.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.74.

Charter Communications stock opened at $609.26 on Wednesday. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $681.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $640.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.78. The company has a market cap of $121.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Charter Communications by 253.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,538,000 after purchasing an additional 497,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Charter Communications by 184.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after purchasing an additional 335,558 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $167,494,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $157,053,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Charter Communications by 391.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 313,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,843,000 after purchasing an additional 249,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

