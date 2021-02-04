Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $9,545,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth approximately $9,734,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $267.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.53. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $284.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

