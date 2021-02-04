Charles J. Casamento Sells 3,000 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $100,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

RLMD stock opened at $34.47 on Thursday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $559.86 million, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average of $34.10.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 36,728 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,564,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 707.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 54,281 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.