Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) (LON:CHAR) Shares Gap Up to $6.94

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) (LON:CHAR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.94, but opened at $7.30. Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 862,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.61. The company has a market cap of £26.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36.

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) Company Profile (LON:CHAR)

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

