Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $785.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of CHNG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.78. 108,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,820,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Change Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim cut Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.16.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

