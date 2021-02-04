ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Trading Up 5.2%

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) was up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.42. Approximately 827,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,495,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

Several analysts recently commented on CHX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.47.

Get ChampionX alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,308,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 844,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 12,092 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 3.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 70.0% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.