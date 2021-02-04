CGE Energy (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Stock Price Down 5.7%

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI)’s share price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 24,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 12,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.

About CGE Energy (OTCMKTS:CGEI)

CGE Energy Inc develops and operates long-term energy projects for commercial, municipal, nonprofit, and international customers. The company distributes and installs LED lighting products and solar PVs; develops, designs, and constructs solar PV projects; and designs WINDÂe20 vertical-axis wind turbines.

