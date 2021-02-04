Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 94.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cerner by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,365,000 after purchasing an additional 84,880 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Cerner by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 241,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.32.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $79.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.07. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $83,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.