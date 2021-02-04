Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Ceridian HCM also posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $489,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,390,152.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,074 shares of company stock worth $49,017,170 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,810 shares during the last quarter. Advent International Corp MA bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,384,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,884,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,794,000 after acquiring an additional 246,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,674,000 after acquiring an additional 246,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 396,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,748,000 after acquiring an additional 200,118 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $98.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,236.53 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.14. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $111.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

