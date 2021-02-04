Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) rose 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.87. Approximately 678,321 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 308,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

CNTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $238.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.10 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger sold 122,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $770,480.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,560.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Century Casinos by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 402,596 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Century Casinos by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 674,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 277,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Century Casinos by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter worth about $548,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

