CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,458 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Total were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Total by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $899,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,178 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Total by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,319,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $182,454,000 after acquiring an additional 180,679 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Total by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,044,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,413,000 after acquiring an additional 462,380 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Total by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,103,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,149,000 after acquiring an additional 64,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Total during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,298,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of TOT opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.34. Total Se has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $112.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.9583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. This is a boost from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. Total’s payout ratio is currently 52.74%.

TOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Total in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Total to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total Se (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.