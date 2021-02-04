CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 917 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Aflac by 70.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Aflac by 173.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 498.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,789.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,884 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac stock opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $53.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

