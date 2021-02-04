CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 329.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CDW were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,132,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $374,431,000 after acquiring an additional 26,180 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CDW by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,303,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,326,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CDW by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,758,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,697,000 after buying an additional 61,276 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 45.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,651,000 after buying an additional 352,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 20.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 939,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,339,000 after buying an additional 157,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $140.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.16. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.60.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

