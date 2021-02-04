CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases New Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $44.50 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.39.

PINS opened at $77.14 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $77.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of -120.53 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.36.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $4,116,589.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,920.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $7,719,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,719,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,284,540 shares of company stock worth $155,469,594 over the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

