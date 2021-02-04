CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 303 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,058.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,106.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,781.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,646.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,025.36.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

