CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.44 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $229.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.55. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $232.26.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

