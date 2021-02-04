CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 40,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $65.45 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.37. The company has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

BUD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

