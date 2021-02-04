CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,004 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 791 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,085 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CTXS. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

In other Citrix Systems news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $202,345.00. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $994,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,321,490.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,786 shares of company stock worth $7,628,604 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $132.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.50 and its 200-day moving average is $132.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.