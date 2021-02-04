CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,650 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,857,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,921,000 after buying an additional 808,565 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,044,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,234,000 after buying an additional 9,316,364 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,626,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,431,000 after buying an additional 5,829,486 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,549,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,652,000 after buying an additional 745,320 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,845,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,727,000 after buying an additional 1,195,783 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WORK shares. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.21 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $33.42.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Slack Technologies news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $4,814,246.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,211,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,976,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,561 shares in the company, valued at $8,670,851.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 990,792 shares of company stock worth $38,851,746 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

