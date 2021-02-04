CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys New Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Etsy by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,765,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total value of $66,075.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,152.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $139,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,427.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,912 shares of company stock valued at $25,766,702. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $210.07 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $226.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 116.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.59.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

