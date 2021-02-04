CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 42 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Anthem by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $298.36 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $340.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.43.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus boosted their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.60.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

