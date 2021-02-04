Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%.

NASDAQ:CENT traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.03. 6,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,258. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.