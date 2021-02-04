Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Centene were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Centene by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 3.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Centene by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Centene by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $60.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $74.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.61.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,750 shares of company stock worth $23,934,500. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

