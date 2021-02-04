Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Down 14.2% in January

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,340,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 22,540,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

CVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVE stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 443,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,849,594. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 3.12. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $9.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

