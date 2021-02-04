Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Short Interest Down 21.5% in January

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 614,200 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 782,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLLS. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter worth $288,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cellectis during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectis by 134.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 58,047 shares in the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $22.94 on Thursday. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $974.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.11.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cellectis will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.