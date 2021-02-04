Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.50

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 4066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLDX. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $927.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 1,069.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $387,683.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,030,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

