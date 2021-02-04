CDW Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 459 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 800% compared to the typical volume of 51 call options.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get CDW alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in CDW by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 420,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,469,000 after acquiring an additional 109,281 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in CDW by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CDW by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,216 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in CDW by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 719,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $140.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.