CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in CDW by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $140.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.16. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CDW will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.