CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) & The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Head to Head Analysis

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CDK Global and The OLB Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global 0 0 4 0 3.00 The OLB Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

CDK Global presently has a consensus target price of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.84%. The OLB Group has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.89%. Given The OLB Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The OLB Group is more favorable than CDK Global.

Profitability

This table compares CDK Global and The OLB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global 9.25% -62.84% 12.62% The OLB Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.2% of CDK Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of The OLB Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of CDK Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CDK Global and The OLB Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global $1.96 billion 3.24 $207.50 million $3.05 17.12 The OLB Group $10.29 million 3.41 -$1.34 million N/A N/A

CDK Global has higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group.

Summary

CDK Global beats The OLB Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles. It also provides solutions to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers professional services, custom programming, consulting, implementation, and training solutions, as well as customer support solutions. It serves approximately 30,000 retail locations and OEMs. CDK Global, Inc. has a partnership with Integrated Rental. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc. operates as a FinTech and payment facilitator company in the United States. It offers OmniSoft, a cloud-based business management platform that provides turnkey solutions for merchants to enable them to build and manage their retail businesses; eVance, a payment processing solution; SecurePay, a payment gateway and virtual terminal with proprietary business management tools; and CrowdPay.us, a white label capital raising platform. The company also operates ShopFast, a cloud-based omni-channel platform that enables consumers to purchase products and services from Websites of clients across variopus business sectors. In addition, it provides ecommerce development and consulting services. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

