CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.91

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.91 and last traded at $67.54, with a volume of 70917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.67.

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,754.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 537,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

