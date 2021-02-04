Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $228.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

CVCO traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.00. 41,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.87. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $99.58 and a one year high of $236.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.79.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.40 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

