Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Short Interest Up 14.4% in January

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CPCAY stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. Cathay Pacific Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93.

Get Cathay Pacific Airways alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPCAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cathay Pacific Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.