Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.80.

NYSE:CAT opened at $191.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.98.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,864 shares of company stock worth $3,541,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after buying an additional 634,410 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after buying an additional 611,594 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 18,810.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,024,000 after buying an additional 500,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 55.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,762,000 after purchasing an additional 467,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

