Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) CAO Gary Michael Marvel Sells 4,018 Shares of Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68.

Gary Michael Marvel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of Caterpillar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $802,886.84.

Shares of CAT opened at $191.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.98. The stock has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Langenberg & Company lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 140,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 113,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

