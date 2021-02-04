Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Analysts expect Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) to post ($0.78) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Catalyst Biosciences posted earnings of ($1.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Catalyst Biosciences.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBIO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBIO traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $5.77. 3,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,449. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $127.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

