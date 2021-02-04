Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Danaher by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,615,000 after purchasing an additional 92,380 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR opened at $238.23 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.32. The company has a market cap of $169.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.57.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

