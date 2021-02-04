Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,802 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,252,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $32.19 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.