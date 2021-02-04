Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 681,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,879,000 after purchasing an additional 113,520 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 547.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 155,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 131,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $130.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $132.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

