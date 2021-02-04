Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 123 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $170.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.00. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.