Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 29.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 6.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

CASY stock traded up $3.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $189.39. 4,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.17. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $209.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

