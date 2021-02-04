Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stake Increased by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $12,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVNA. Citigroup upped their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Carvana from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.77.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 12,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $2,596,174.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,132.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 8,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.72, for a total transaction of $2,025,478.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,145 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,449.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,949,724 shares of company stock worth $727,832,291 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVNA traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $284.65. 44,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,115. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.93 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $302.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

