Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) PT Raised to $13.00

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.09% from the stock’s previous close.
CARE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Carter Bankshares from $11.00 to $13.25 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.
NASDAQ:CARE opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. Carter Bankshares has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $21.02.
About Carter Bankshares
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
