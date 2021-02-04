Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) PT Raised to $13.00

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.09% from the stock’s previous close.

CARE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Carter Bankshares from $11.00 to $13.25 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ:CARE opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. Carter Bankshares has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $21.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 381.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

