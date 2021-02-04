Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) PT Raised to $315.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 96.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CGJTF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

CGJTF opened at $160.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.10. Cargojet has a one year low of $59.15 and a one year high of $186.62.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

