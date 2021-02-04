Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Receives C$256.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$255.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ATB Capital cut their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$300.00 to C$275.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$310.00 to C$315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$264.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$217.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.80. Cargojet Inc. has a one year low of C$67.87 and a one year high of C$250.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$214.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$201.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$162.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$145.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cargojet Inc. will post 6.0800003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total transaction of C$4,638,685.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

